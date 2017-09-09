9 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mugabe - 'It Is True... South Africa Is Not As Free As Us'

Tagged:

Related Topics

A war of words has escalated between President Robert Mugabe and ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe, with the Zimbabwean president insisting South Africa is "not as free" as other countries in the region.

Mugabe told local business leaders gathered for a meeting at State House on Thursday, that Mantashe had "stupidly" reacted to his criticism of Nelson Mandela.

"It is true. South Africa is not as free as other countries. There is greater freedom for the whites (in South Africa) than there is for the blacks," Mugabe said, in comments carried by the state-run Herald newspaper.

'Whites have the industries'

"The whites have the industries, they can pride themselves, [saying] this is my company, that is my company, farm. How far can the Africans go in doing the same in South Africa?," the president asked.

Mugabe angered Mantashe with his comments at a rally last Friday in which he claimed Mandela had cherished his personal freedom over the economic freedom of his people.

Mantashe called the remarks "unfortunate" and said Mugabe had destroyed Zimbabwe's economy.

'In the same trenches'

But on Thursday, Mugabe said he wouldn't stop criticising South Africa, because Zimbabwe had been "in the same trenches" with its southern neighbour in the fight against apartheid and white minority rule.

"Mozambique, Namibia, Angola systems, on one side, are different from South Africa," Mugabe added.

"They (South Africa) left the very persons they said had imposed apartheid on them in control of the resources. Praise God if the future will yield for them true independence."

Source: News24

South Africa

Prominent Lawyer Heads to Court to Quash Sexual Assault, Rape Allegations

A prominent Johannesburg lawyer has dashed to the high court, seeking to secure an order "silencing" a woman who claims… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.