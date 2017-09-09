South Africa: Mugabe - 'It Is True... South Africa Is Not As Free As Us'

A war of words has escalated between President Robert Mugabe and ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe, with the Zimbabwean president insisting South Africa is "not as free" as other countries in the region.

Mugabe told local business leaders gathered for a meeting at State House on Thursday, that Mantashe had "stupidly" reacted to his criticism of Nelson Mandela.

"It is true. South Africa is not as free as other countries. There is greater freedom for the whites (in South Africa) than there is for the blacks," Mugabe said, in comments carried by the state-run Herald newspaper.

'Whites have the industries'

"The whites have the industries, they can pride themselves, [saying] this is my company, that is my company, farm. How far can the Africans go in doing the same in South Africa?," the president asked.

Mugabe angered Mantashe with his comments at a rally last Friday in which he claimed Mandela had cherished his personal freedom over the economic freedom of his people.

Mantashe called the remarks "unfortunate" and said Mugabe had destroyed Zimbabwe's economy.

'In the same trenches'

But on Thursday, Mugabe said he wouldn't stop criticising South Africa, because Zimbabwe had been "in the same trenches" with its southern neighbour in the fight against apartheid and white minority rule.

"Mozambique, Namibia, Angola systems, on one side, are different from South Africa," Mugabe added.

"They (South Africa) left the very persons they said had imposed apartheid on them in control of the resources. Praise God if the future will yield for them true independence."

Source: News24