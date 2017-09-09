Tanzania: Lugumi Properties Go On Sale Today

Dar es Salaam — Yono Auction Mart is today expected to auction properties owned by Lugumi Enterprises Limited after failure of the firm to pay tax to the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

At least two buildings owned by Lugumi are lined up for auction. One of the properties is located at Upanga within Ilala District and the other at Mbweni within Kinondoni District in Dar es Salaam.

Yono Auction Mart director, Scolastica Kevela, said preparations for the auction were complete. She said that they cannot mention the actual debt that the company owes the TRA.

"Our task is to auction only and remit the proceeds of the auction to the government," said Kevela.

She said the auction will proceed despite claims that Lugumi Enterprises officials have protested claiming that the government owes them some money.

"We will go on despite the claims. Our duty is to auction the properties," she said.

Lugumi Enterprises Limited came to the public attention in 2015 after the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report indicated that it had failed to complete a multi-billion project to supply the police force with forensic devices.

The Police Force contracted Lugumi Enterprises in 2011 to supply and install Automated Fingerprint Information System (Afis) devices at 108 district police stations across in the country.

But the CAG report indicated that the equipment had been fixed in 14 police stations only.

When the Public Account Committee requested an implementation progress report in early 2016 from the Police Force they were told that the equipment had been installed in 153 police stations, including the Police headquarters.

The Speaker of the National Assembly then initiated an investigation to find out the truth of the matter.

The Lugumi report, which has never been made public, was tabled in Parliament in June 30, 2016 by the chairman of the probe team, Aeshi Hilaly (Sumbawanga Urban-CCM).

But before Mr Aeshi could read the report for the MPs to debate, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Tulia Ackson, quickly used the Standing Order 117(17) to annul the process. Instead she ordered the government to complete the installation of the equipment in all 108 police stations within three months.