Zimbabwe: Man Scalds Infant With Boiling Water in Domestic Dispute

A MAN from Hatfield landed in the dock after he scalded a four year old girl with boiling water during a domestic fight.

Tafadzwa Mutandi, 20, appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande facing assault charges.

The girl is lucky to be alive after she got in the crossfire during Mutandi's fight with a woman only identified as Belinda Sibanda on September 5 this year.

The girl was in court gallery covered in bandages while groaning with pain.

According to the state, she sustained serious injuries as her entire body was burnt.

Court heard Mutandi and the victim are neighbours.

On the day in question, Sibanda came running towards the victim's house while Mutandi was in hot pursuit.

The four year old was sitting at the door step while her mother was cleaning dishes close to door.

Sibanda got into the house seeking refuge when Mutandi started shouting asking who placed a pot of water on his stove.

It is alleged that no one responded before he went into the house and lifted the pot with boiling water intending to pour it on Sibanda.

Court heard Sibanda escaped and instead, the water scalded the girl who was still seated at the doorstep.

Linda Gadzikwa prosecuted and the medical affidavit is yet to be produced.