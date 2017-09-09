Zimbabwe: Free IDs for Poor Zimbos, Demands MDC-T

THE MDC-T party has challenged the Registrar General's office to consider issuing free IDs to citizens who cannot pay the stipulated fee.

National party spokesperson Obert Chaurura Gutu said Tobaiwa Mudede's office should provide this waiver considering most Zimbabweans are impoverished.

The call comes as Mudede has launched a national registration exercise to issue birth, death and national registration certificates in preparation of Biometric Voter Registration to begin in October.

According to Gutu, native applicants are required to pay $10 while aliens are expected fork-out $50.

"It is a notorious fact that more than 90 percent of Zimbabweans are surviving on less than $1 per day," he said in a recent statement adding, "Thus, it is very unfair and inconvenient to expect poverty - stricken people to fork out these rather exorbitant amounts of money in order to access new national IDs."

"No eligible Zimbabwean citizen should be denied a national ID simply because he/she is too poor to pay for the acquisition of such an important document.

"Similarly, no eligible Zimbabwean citizen should be denied his/her constitutional right to register as a voter simply because they couldn't afford to acquire the relevant national ID.

"This is the time for both the Registrar - General's office and ZEC to work flat out to ensure that by the time that the BVR exercise commences, all Zimbabweans who are eligible to be registered as voters shall surely be able to register as such. Nothing short of this will be acceptable."

Despite the constitution providing for dual citizenship, ZEC has made it clear that aliens would only be able to enjoy voting rights if they denounce their citizenship.

However, thousands of those expected to pay $50 are also people working on farms receiving meagre salaries and generally living in poverty.

Gutu said it is important that relevant authorities facilitate a process that will produce a voters' roll that is satisfactory to all parties to avoid another contested election in 2018.

"Anything short of this will not be acceptable to the toiling masses of Zimbabwe," Gutu declared

The available voters roll has been a bone of contention between the ruling party Zanu PF and opposition parties who feel it has been used to manipulate past electoral outcomes through ghost voters.

"Zimbabweans are now sick and tired of elections that are rigged and also that deny them the opportunity to freely and fairly elect a government of their choice," said Gutu.

Although opposition parties have forged alliances, their leaders are on record that pending electoral reforms can be the greatest undoing on the chances of them landing a victory in next year's harmonised elections.