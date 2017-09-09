Zimbabwe: MDC - Mangudya a Born Again Gono, Must Resign

MDC says Central bank governor John Mangudya should resign with immediate effect since he has failed to solve the country's liquidity crunch as the newly introduced bond notes continue losing value a year after their inception.

In a statement Thursday, MDC national spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi argued the governor promised he would leave the post in the event the surrogate currency failed in mitigating the liquidity crunch.

"We ask Mangudya to honor his promise since the bond note is rapidly losing value within a year of its existence in the market.

"By remaining as the Reserve Bank (RBZ) Chief, Mangudya will not only be proving that he is a disgraceful pathological liar, but that he holds little value of the lives of millions of Zimbabweans who spend several nights queuing for peanuts at banks and those who go to bed on empty stomachs because they can no longer sustain their cross border trade businesses," said Chihwayi.

MDC's remarks come as there has been a sharp decline in the value of bond notes something that has given rise to a parallel economy in the illegal black market resulting in basic commodities prices rising.

"Zimbabweans cannot be subjected to such a nightmare once more hence we demand the immediate resignation of the RBZ governor," said the statement.

Chihwayi added the situation in Zimbabwe was a result of Zanu PF's habit of making empty promises to the nation.

"We know it is in Zanu PF's DNA to promise big and deliver zero, as did President Robert Mugabe's promise to create 2 million jobs in 2013, where instead we saw unprecedented job loses.

"What Mangudya is doing proves he is more than a born again Gideon Gono whose policies will never revive the economy. The longer he remains in office; the revival of the economy will remain a pie in the sky for Zimbabwe," Chihwayi said.

Gono is a former RBZ governor who was replaced by Mangudya. Under his tenure, Zimbabwe saw the worst inflation ever seen in world history forcing government to discard the currency.