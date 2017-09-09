Zimbabwe: Ghost Farmers On Command Farming List, Government Report Shows

Marondera — Names of dead resettled farmers were fraudulently included as beneficiaries of the command agriculture inputs programme in a scam which saw the government losing thousands of dollars, a recent report compiled by the Department of Agricultural Research and Extension Services shows.

The Agritex report meant to assess the success of the command agriculture programme in Mashonaland East shows that five farmers in the province are currently under police investigation for including names of dead people on the list of beneficiaries before they diverted the inputs and sold them on the black market.

The five farmers were identified as Catherine Dzapiwa of Wedza, Brian Munjodzi, Murewa, Zivanai Nheweyembwa, Macheke, Samuel Wilo, Marondera and Takudzwa Karimanzira, Goromonzi.

"The farmers would include names of deceased farmers on the lists and misrepresent to Agritex officials that the dead farmers were members in their groups and corruptly received the inputs.

However, when we made follow-ups at the farms, we discovered that most of the farmers were deceased," the report said.

Dzapiwa is being investigated for misappropriating 740 litres of diesel coupons that she received from Sakunda Holdings and 22x50 bags of fertiliser she received from the Grain Marketing Board on behalf of her group of five members.

According to the report, when Agritex officials made follow-ups they discovered that two of the named of farmers on the list had since passed away while Dzapiwa could not account for the inputs received.

Wilo is facing charges of receiving 120 litres of fuel, 16x50 bags of fertilisers, which he sold on the black market.

"The province experienced theft/abuse of inputs under command agriculture. Some farmers abused inputs and ended up lying that the inputs were stolen. The province sent some cases to court while other cases are still under investigations," the Agritex report reads.

Command agriculture is a controversial government programme under vice president Emmerspon Mnangagwa.

However the project has come under attack from some government officials including from higher education minister Jonathan Moyo who terms it ugly-culture