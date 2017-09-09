Zimbabwe: Boy Unable to Walk After Sodomised By Grandpa

A 58 year old Harare grandpa was nabbed on allegations of sodomising his 10 year old grandchild in a suspected ritual case.

Akimu appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande and was not asked to plead.

He was remanded in custody and told to apply for bail at the High Court pending his trial slated for September 13.

According to prosecutors, during school holidays in May this year, the child visited his grandfather in Kensington.

Court heard Akimu stayed alone and is not married.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that he shared the bed with his grandchild and one day when they retired to sleep he undressed the boy naked.

Court heard the boy asked his grandfather what he wanted to do and was told to wait and see for himself.

Akimu went on to undress himself before he laid the boy on the bed and sodomised him once.

It is alleged that he only stopped after the boy cried loudly due to unbearable pain.

After the abuse, Akimu gave the boy 50 cents and told him not to tell anyone before threatening him with death.

The following morning, it is alleged that the grandpa took a clay pot and started praying over it going towards the gate.

He told the boy that the ritual would make him rich before he smashed the clay pot at the gate.

After the holidays, the boy went back to her mother who has since divorced his father.

Court heard the boy only disclosed the abuse last week after he developed itchy blisters on his anal area which made him unable to walk.

The case was reported leading to Akimu's arrest and the medical affidavit will be produced as evidence in court.