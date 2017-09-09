Zimbabwe: Gambling Soldier Carries Faulty Machine Home After Device Wont Issue Cash

Mutare — A Zimbabwe National Army officer who unplugged and went away with a $2 500 gaming machine that had developed a fault and failed to release his winning bonus was caged 10 months by a local magistrate.

Agrippa Zaranyika, 30, of Dangamvura pleaded guilty when he appeared before magistrate Nyasha Kuture on Wednesday.

Zaranyika was, however, spared jail when four months were suspended for five years while six were set aside on condition that he restitutes the owner.

When the soldier was arrested he refused to relinquish the machine claiming it had been stolen by thieves at his house.

Prosecutors told the court that on August 28, Zaranyika was playing a game on the machine with his friends at 1700 hours at Neighborhood Bar.

Zaranyika and company won the game but the machine developed a fault and failed to release their winning bonus.

A barman identified as Tafadzwa Matumba called the bar owner who assured him that he was bringing the machine's keys.

This did not go down well with Zaranyika who unplugged the machine and went away with.

The matter was reported to police leading to his arrest.