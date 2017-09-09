8 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Gambling Soldier Carries Faulty Machine Home After Device Wont Issue Cash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Staff Reporter

Mutare — A Zimbabwe National Army officer who unplugged and went away with a $2 500 gaming machine that had developed a fault and failed to release his winning bonus was caged 10 months by a local magistrate.

Agrippa Zaranyika, 30, of Dangamvura pleaded guilty when he appeared before magistrate Nyasha Kuture on Wednesday.

Zaranyika was, however, spared jail when four months were suspended for five years while six were set aside on condition that he restitutes the owner.

When the soldier was arrested he refused to relinquish the machine claiming it had been stolen by thieves at his house.

Prosecutors told the court that on August 28, Zaranyika was playing a game on the machine with his friends at 1700 hours at Neighborhood Bar.

Zaranyika and company won the game but the machine developed a fault and failed to release their winning bonus.

A barman identified as Tafadzwa Matumba called the bar owner who assured him that he was bringing the machine's keys.

This did not go down well with Zaranyika who unplugged the machine and went away with.

The matter was reported to police leading to his arrest.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Gnu Story Exposes the Hazards of Leak Journalism

A FRESH Reuters story, "Behind the scenes, Zimbabwe politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms"… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.