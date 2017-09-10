Nigeria: Aquila Records Unveils New Artiste, Beezy

Photo: This Day

New Nigerian artist Beezy

With just an online material on Instagram that caught the attention of Aquila Records boss, Abiodun Usman Azeez, stage name Beezy, has become the newest artiste on the record label.

Beezy, who was remarkably discovered for his uniqueness, is a Nigerian singer based in Dublin, Ireland. He brings the number of artiste on the label to four since inception two years ago.

Presenting the rap/Afro-pop artiste to the press at Quilox Club house recently, the Chief Executive Officer of Aquila Records, ShinaPeller said he was particularly fascinated by the way the artiste was able to turn an ordinary freestyle into an extraordinary content and immediately went ahead to shoot the video.

Impressed by the artiste's effort, he would repost the video on his Instagram handle and asked if he should be signed to the label. Within hours, the post received thousands of positive reactions, including comments from notable Nigerian entertainers in music and movie, all asking that Peller signs the talented artiste to the label.

In his words: "I particularly admired the way he was able to turn an ordinary freestyle into an extraordinary content, went ahead and shoot the video. When it comes to signing an artiste for the label, talent is not the only thing we look out for. We look for people that actually pay attention to details. Looking at Beezy, I was sure that he was somebody that I should not just put aside."

Born in Ibadan, Oyo State, Beezy moved to Dublin, Ireland at a young age. While residing in Dublin, he studied Mechanical Engineering and a post graduate degree in Business Management, while also entrenching himself in music, and making a name for himself within the Dublin community.

The young artiste moved back to his homeland Nigeria in May 2017, in order to take his career to the next level and build his audience with the people he loves.

Beezy presently has numerous tracks to his name. His defining freestyle visual "Life" featuring South African act Kaptain White, details his experiences in the industry.