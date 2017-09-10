9 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Police Seize Eight Cars in Connection to Lissu's Shooting

By Sharon Sauwa

Dodoma — Police in Dodoma have seized eight cars ofNissan Patrol made as they are continuing with investigation over the shooting of Opposition Chief Whip,Tundu Lissu.

The Dodoma Region Police Commander, Gilles Muroto, has also ordered Lissu's driver to appear before the police.

He is required to record a statement on how the incident occurred.

Chadema Secretary General, Dr VicentMshinji has also been summoned to report to the Regional Crime Officer (RCO) either in Dar es Salaam or Dodoma offices, to explain whet he meant by his remarks that Chadema has identified the assailants.

Lissu was shot on Thursday afternoon outside his home in Dodoma as he was returning from the Parliament, where he attended morning session.

"The preliminary investigation shows that the assailants used SMG/SAR this is according to the bullets which were found at the scene," said the RPC.

