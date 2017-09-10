Zimbabwe: Man Seeks Cancellation of Maintenance As Kids Drop Out of School

Gweru — A man from Mkoba has approached the civil court seeking cancellation of money he pays for the upkeep of his three children alleging that his ex-wife failed to pay the fees leading to the kids dropping out of school.

Malvern Chimwe alleged that his former wife, Lydia Ziona was failing to execute her duties as the parent with custody, as the kids had dropped out of a school in Mkoba.

But Ziona denied the allegations and said she had transferred the children to her parents in Masvingo where she said they were attending a new school.

She said whenever the kids visited Chimwe he would chase them saying they should stay with her since he was paying maintenance.

Ziona alleged the harassment of the children by their father was the reason she decided to transfer them to their grandparents in Masvingo.

She said Chimwe even knew that his kids were in Masvingo with his in-laws as they communicated with him through his mobile phone.

Gweru magistrate, Elizabeth Magomore, however, ordered Ziona to obtain a letter at the new school to prove that the children had not dropped out of school.