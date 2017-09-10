9 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Man Seeks Cancellation of Maintenance As Kids Drop Out of School

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Manicaland Correspondent

Gweru — A man from Mkoba has approached the civil court seeking cancellation of money he pays for the upkeep of his three children alleging that his ex-wife failed to pay the fees leading to the kids dropping out of school.

Malvern Chimwe alleged that his former wife, Lydia Ziona was failing to execute her duties as the parent with custody, as the kids had dropped out of a school in Mkoba.

But Ziona denied the allegations and said she had transferred the children to her parents in Masvingo where she said they were attending a new school.

She said whenever the kids visited Chimwe he would chase them saying they should stay with her since he was paying maintenance.

Ziona alleged the harassment of the children by their father was the reason she decided to transfer them to their grandparents in Masvingo.

She said Chimwe even knew that his kids were in Masvingo with his in-laws as they communicated with him through his mobile phone.

Gweru magistrate, Elizabeth Magomore, however, ordered Ziona to obtain a letter at the new school to prove that the children had not dropped out of school.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe Suffered Severe Diarrhoea for 2 Weeks, Says Grace

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe once asked for Defence Minister, Sydney Sekeramayi to his "deathbed" as he feared he could… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.