Zimbabwe: Matemadanda Application to Be Off Remand Refused, Bitter War Vets Boss Says Courts Captured

HARARE magistrate, Josephine Sande, on Friday dismissed an application by the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association secretary general, Victor Matemadanda, in which he wanted to be placed off remand leading to a bitter Matemadanda saying the courts were "captured".

Matemadanda is facing charges of undermining the authority of President Mugabe which the state said arose when he held a press conference in Harare last month.

The war veterans' leader on the day in question accused President Mugabe's wife Grace of usurping state authority.

Matemadanda said Grace had captured Mugabe. He also said all opposition political movements must unite against Zanu PF in next year's elections.

In her ruling, magistrate Sande said there was reasonable suspicion that the war veteran leader could have made anti-President Mugabe statements when he addressed the press.

"There is no other evidence which the court needs other than from the statement which was made on the press conference, which (statement) would inform the court whether the accused person uttered words which denigrate the authority of the President or not," she said before dismissing Matemadanda's application.

The magistrate remanded Matemadanda's case to 12 October.

Addressing his sympathizers outside the court, the disgruntled war veteran said the country's justice system was biased.

"I cannot blame the magistrate but the entire system which has been captured. These courts are doing what they would have been instructed to do," he said.

"I committed no crime and all what is happening is mere harassment and victimization," Matemadanda said.

Matemadanda's attorney, Beatrice Mtetwa, early this week said that they were going to appeal to higher courts if their application was to be dismissed.