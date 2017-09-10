Zimbabwe: Cop Caged Three Years Over U.S.$80 Bribe

A POLICE officer was Thursday sentenced to three years in jail after he was convicted of soliciting for $80 bribe to drop charges against a man who kidnapped him at roadblock along Harare-Masvingo Highway last year.

Cephas Munyamana, 30, will however serve two years effective after 12 months of his sentence were relaxed on conditions of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Patience Chimusaru proved that in November last year Munyamana and his accomplice who is on the run, Detective constable Chakwena were manning a roadblock at 80 kilometre peg along Harare Masvingo Highway.

They were kidnapped by one Willis Mhandu who they later arrested.

Mhandu's case was removed from remand by a Chivhu magistrate and court ruled that the case would continue by way of summons.

In December last year, Munyamana's accomplice met Mhandu's son in law, Harold Tokwe and demanded $80 so that he could drop charges against his father in law.

Pursuant to this plan, Chakwena called Tokwe some days later informing him that Munyamana was coming to Harare as such he could give him the bribe.

Tokwe then filed a report at police headquarters and a trap was set.

Munyamana was arrested while receiving the trap money from Tokwe at Road port on December 29.