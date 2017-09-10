Zimbabwe: Fired Deputy Says Health Ministry Is Incompetent

Victoria Falls — Former deputy minister of Health Dr Paul Chimedza has accused the Ministry headed by Dr David Parirenyatwa of incompetence as it has failed to amend the Public Health Act (PHA).

The current PHA was enacted during the Rhodesian era and a lot of its provisions are now archaic and irrelevant to the health sector.

Speaking at the Association of Health Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) all

stakeholders annual conference in the resort town, Chimedza who unceremoniously left government in 2014 for incompetence, said he foresaw the Medical Aids Societies Bill failing because of the Ministry's incompetence.

"As Parliament we are waiting for the Bill to come to the House. We hope it will not be like the Public Health Bill which the Ministry has struggled with for 20 years," he said drawing laughter from the participants.

"That's the weakness of the Ministry of Health. Us we want to work but they can't take a Bill for discussion like what other ministries are doing. Some of us want to be re-elected hence we want to be working for our people every time," added Chimedza.

Chimedza was fired from government in 2014 for alleged incompetence alongside other ministers.

He is also MP for Gutu South and was speaking representing the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health.

Participants at the conference also expressed impatience on the crafting of the Medical Aid Societies Bill saying they were eagerly waiting to add their input.

Most health stakeholders have not been consulted, AHFoZ chief executive, Shylet Sanyanga, said.