10 September 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 'Refugee Children Must Say Islamic Prayers in Exchange of Food'

Tagged:

Related Topics

New York — According to a Catholic charity organisation, children in Sudanese refugee camps are denied food unless they recite Islamic prayers.

A staff member of Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) reported that young refugees from South Sudan in Sudanese camps are in a "terrible situation".

A source in Sudan, who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons, described how Christian refugees from South Sudan are confronted with "a terrible situation" in Sudanese camps.

"We have heard stories where children are conditioned to say Islamic prayers before [being] given food. This is not right. These children are Christian. They should be respected for that," the source said.

The contact estimated that about 700,000 South Sudanese Christians have fled the war in their country to Sudan.

"The majority are left in camps, some in a very terrible situation. They are confined in those places. They are not allowed to go further north to the cities," the source added.

According to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) in May this year, Sudan hosted more than 417,000 South Sudanese refugees. The majority of them are staying in refugee camps in White Nile state, West Kordofan, and East Darfur.

Sudan

Khartoum Denies Closing Libya, Chad, South Sudan Borders

The Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs has denied reports about the closure of the borders with three neighbouring… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.