Sudan: 'Refugee Children Must Say Islamic Prayers in Exchange of Food'

New York — According to a Catholic charity organisation, children in Sudanese refugee camps are denied food unless they recite Islamic prayers.

A staff member of Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) reported that young refugees from South Sudan in Sudanese camps are in a "terrible situation".

A source in Sudan, who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons, described how Christian refugees from South Sudan are confronted with "a terrible situation" in Sudanese camps.

"We have heard stories where children are conditioned to say Islamic prayers before [being] given food. This is not right. These children are Christian. They should be respected for that," the source said.

The contact estimated that about 700,000 South Sudanese Christians have fled the war in their country to Sudan.

"The majority are left in camps, some in a very terrible situation. They are confined in those places. They are not allowed to go further north to the cities," the source added.

According to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) in May this year, Sudan hosted more than 417,000 South Sudanese refugees. The majority of them are staying in refugee camps in White Nile state, West Kordofan, and East Darfur.