10 September 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 18 Die of Cholera Across Sudan

Darfur / Eastern Sudan — At least 18 cholera patients died in Darfur and Blue Nile state last week. Dozens of new cases were recorded.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a sheikh reported from Murnei in West Darfur that six people died of cholera at the Murnei camp for the displaced on Wednesday. Three passed away on Friday.

The camp's isolation centre received 11 new cases on Friday. Eight of them are camp residents, three from the neighbouring villages. The total number of patients being treated at the centre was 28 on Friday.

Saleh Eisa, Secretary-general of Kalma camp near Nyala, capital of South Darfur, told this station that three camp residents died from the infectious disease on Thursday and Friday. 27 new cases were recorded.

The hospital of Nierteti in Central Darfur received two new cases from the Southern and Northern Camps on Friday, bringing the number of cholera patients being treated at the hospital's isolation ward to nine.

Eastern Sudan

Six people died of cholera and dozens of new cases were recorded in Ed Damazin, capital of Blue Nile state, and surroundings on Wednesday and Thursday.

A medical source reported from the Ed Damazin Royal Hospital that more than 50 patients are being treated in isolation units in Ed Damazin and El Roseiris.

The hospital of Singa, capital of Sennar, received four new cases on Thursday and Friday. One of them comes from the area of Um Benin in El Souki, the three others are residents of Singa.

In Sennar's El Mazmoum one new cholera case was reported on Thursday.

Sudan

