10 September 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Libya: Khartoum Denies Closing Libya, Chad, South Sudan Borders

Khartoum — The Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs has denied reports about the closure of the borders with three neighbouring countries.

On Wednesday, a number of Sudanese newspapers quoted Second Vice-President Hasabo Abdelrahman who allegedly declared the closure of the borders with Libya, Chad, and South Sudan to halt the smuggling of weapons and Land Cruisers into the country.

In response, FA Minister Ibrahim Ghandour told the official Sudanese News Agency (SUNA) on Thursday that the reports were incorrect.

"It was decided to enhance the control of the border crossings, through which the smuggling of arms, drugs, humans, and criminal elements may take place," he said.

He pointed as well to the joint Chad-Sudan border forces "who carry out their duty with great efficiency" and the security cooperation with other neighbouring countries.

Disarmament campaign

In July, the Sudanese government announced a nationwide disarmament campaign, to commence in Darfur and Kordofan. The army and the allied paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are tasked with collecting illegal arms and unlicensed vehicles from civilians in the regions.

The authorities also plan to integrate members of the various government militias into the RSF militia that was created in 2013 to fight the various rebel groups in the country.

