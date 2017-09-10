10 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Khoza Threatened Again, Disciplinary Process Adjourned

Tagged:

Related Topics

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza did not attend the party's KZN disciplinary hearing on Sunday - which has now been adjourned - due to threats made against her.

"The proceeding begun an hour later without comrade Makhosi Khoza who was represented by comrade Smanga Sethene who indicated that her absence was a result of new threats that emerged last night," said the ANC's provincial branch in a statement.

It said it "reluctantly acceded" to a request for the case to be adjourned.

The party also said that while it was not usual practice to report on disciplinary practices, "a consistent, constant and gravely distorted public pronouncement of comrade Makhosi Khoza" rendered it necessary in order to provide "correct and factual accounts" of the process.

"This is important to avert possible distortion intended to tarnish the standing of the African National Congress and its disciplinary processes."

It will convene again on Sunday, September 17 at the ANC's provincial office, in order "to accommodate the request made by her representative who was instructed last night and could not have sufficient time to prepare for the hearing".

The disciplinary committee said that it offered Khoza's representative the opportunity to come for a pre-trial prior to next Sunday.

Meanwhile, on her Facebook page, Khoza responded to requests for her to form a new political party, by declaring: "I like the proposals" and "thinking... yes".

Earlier, there appeared to be confusion over the timing of the hearing with Khoza stating she was originally told it would begin at 15:00 - and not at 09:00 as the committee suggested.

She told News24 on Friday that she feared a possible "ambush" at the venue following high profile political killings in the province.

Khoza has been charged by the KwaZulu-Natal ANC for bringing the party into disrepute. She has publically stated that she supported a recent parliamentary motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

Earlier, on Sunday morning, Khoza posted another message on Facebook in which she said that the reason she was "persecuted" was because "she hates corruption."

Source: News24

South Africa

Mugabe Can't Spit On Mandela's Grace, Says ANC SG Mantashe

ANC secretary general, Gwede Mantsahe, said President Robert Mugabe has a nerve criticising African's oldest liberation… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.