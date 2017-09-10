Somalia: Security Forces Carry Out Sweep in Mogadishu

Somali government forces have launched Sunday morning a massive crackdown in several districts in Banadir region after separate killings in Mogadishu by unknown Gunmen.

Somali security forces conducted the operation, targeting Yaqshid, Hiliwaa, Boondheere, Hamar Jajab and Hodan districts in Banadir region.

Witnesses told Shabelle radio that a number of people were arrested during the operation, in connection with the assassinations in Mogadishu.

The government officials have not yet released any statement, regarding the operations.