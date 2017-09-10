10 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Breaking - Drive-By Shooting Reported in Mogadishu, 1 Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gunmen believed to be Al Shabaab assassins have opened fire at a car said to be belonging a female Galmudug state lawmaker in Mogadishu on Sunday noon.

According to witnesses, at least one person who was the drive of the vehicle died and wounded another in the shooting which took place at Suuq Liif area in Dharkenley district.

Police said that gunmen in a minibus blocked the car's route and sprayed it with bullets.

Reports said the MP has not been travelling in the car at the time of the attack.

No group has yet claimed credit for the drive-by shooting.

Somalia

Suicide Bomber Kills At Least Six

At least 6 people died on Sunday after a suicide bomber blew himself up in a restaurant just outside a senior official's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.