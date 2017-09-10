Somalia: Breaking - Drive-By Shooting Reported in Mogadishu, 1 Dead

Gunmen believed to be Al Shabaab assassins have opened fire at a car said to be belonging a female Galmudug state lawmaker in Mogadishu on Sunday noon.

According to witnesses, at least one person who was the drive of the vehicle died and wounded another in the shooting which took place at Suuq Liif area in Dharkenley district.

Police said that gunmen in a minibus blocked the car's route and sprayed it with bullets.

Reports said the MP has not been travelling in the car at the time of the attack.

No group has yet claimed credit for the drive-by shooting.