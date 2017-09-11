11 September 2017

Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe At It Again...

Photo: The Herald
President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Zimbabwe's controversial First Lady Grace Mugabe was at it again when she called for violence against former ruling Zanu-PF party members during a youth rally addressed by her husband in Bindura on Saturday.

The First Lady, who made headlines last month for allegedly assaulting a 20 year-old South African model that she found in the company of one of her sons Bellarmine Chatunga at a Sandton hotel, called on Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's wife Auxillia to beat up any person expelled from the ruling Zanu- PF party whom she would have seen in the company of her husband.

At the rally, Grace accused Mnangagwa of interacting with expelled party members.

"Some youths are saying (President) Mugabe is now old and should be replaced by Mnangagwa. When these errant youths are expelled for indiscipline Mnangagwa would be quiet and then it worries us when we see them at his house. So Mrs Mnangagwa, when you see these expelled members of the party coming to your house you must beat them up; that's what a responsible mother does, you need to discipline your children, including errant ones so that they do the right things," said the First Lady.

Grace also questioned Mnangagwa's loyalty to Mugabe.

"If you (Mnangagwa) genuinely support the president you are not supposed to interact with people who were expelled from the party. We also see you (Mnangagwa) in pictures inscribed "I am the boss" with people who were expelled from the party and this should stop," said the First Lady.

Both the First Lady and Mnangagwa are reportedly leading factions within Zanu-PF that are angling to succeed President Mugabe but they have both denied harbouring presidential ambitions.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

