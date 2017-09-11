10 September 2017

Nigeria: Afrobasket 2017 - Nigeria's d'Tigers Lose to DR Congo

By Tunde Eludini

The Nigeria senior men's basketball team, D'Tigers, suffered their first defeat at the ongoing 2017 Afrobasket Championship on Sunday.

The Nigeria men were hoping to complete a hat trick of wins having defeated Cote d' Ivoire and Mali in their first two games.

However, it was the Democratic Republic of Congo team that came top in Sunday's fiercely contested game; beating D'Tigers 83-77.

Interestingly, it was Nigeria that won the first two quarters; 20-19, and 17-15.

The Congolese improved in the second half as the third quarter ended all square at 18-18.

In the fourth quarter which was meant to be the decider, it was the East Africans that fared better; winning 31-22; thus, cumulatively registering an 83-77 win over D'Tigers who are the defending champions.

Captain Ike Diogu yet again was the top performer for Nigeria with 21 points‎.

