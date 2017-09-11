10 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Foil Mob Action On Restaurant After Alleged Death From Food Poisoning

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has commenced investigation into the alleged poisoning of the food of a prominent man in a restaurant in Enugu, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement he signed in Enugu on Sunday.

Mr. Amaraizu, a superintendent of police, said that the incident happened about 4:30 p.m. on September 8 at the highly populated Akwuke axis of Enugu metropolis.

"It was gathered that a man was allegedly served rice and stew at a popular restaurant in Akwuke," he said.

Mr. Amaraizu said that it took the timely intervention of police operatives to quell the activities of the mob that besieged the restaurant, immediately after the incident.

"This, however, would have resulted into loss of lives among others, if not for the timely intervention of police operatives.

"The command, through its operatives, has commenced full scale investigation into an alleged food poisoning at Akwuke axis of Enugu metropolis in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State."

According to the police spokesperson, a man is suspected to have poisoned the said food.

(NAN)

