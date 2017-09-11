Rwanda: Bank of Kigali Dominate Inter-Bank Games

Bank of Kigali dominated the first edition of Inter-Bank Games after winning all three finals in the major disciplines including basketball, football and volleyball, while I&M Bank took the swimming competition title.

The competitions attracted a total 15 local commercial banks and National Bank of Rwanda (BNR)-the finals were played on Sunday at different grounds in the City of Kigali.

The participating banks were; Bank of Kigali, Access Bank, GT Bank, BPR, AB Bank, Cogebanque, Ecobank, Crane Bank, Urwego Bank, I&M Bank, Equity Bank, KCB bank, Unguka Bank and Bank of Africa.

The BK basketball team led by Rwandan international Lionel Hakizimana defeated BPR 53-35 in the final played at the Rwanda National Paralympic Committee gymnasium at Amahoro Stadium. Hakizimana features for local league giants Patriots basketball club.

In volleyball, BK took the title after beating Ecobank 3-2 in the final. Ecobank took the first and second sets 25-21 and 25-16 but BK recovered to claim the next three sets 25-17, 25-18 and 15-11 respectively.

Bank of Kigali also claimed the football title following a 5-0 demolition of BNR at the FERWAFA ground in Remera. BK's goals were scored by Corneille Murwanashyaka who got a hat trick, Valens Muvara and Claude Kimenyi.

"The tournament was amazing, Bank of Kigali took part in all categories because they were organized, well facilitated and had full support from their management," the chairperson of the competition organising committee, John Bosco Rukundo, said.

Jacky Umugwaneza, the Executive Secretary Rwanda Bankers' Association (the competition organizers) said that although Bank of Kigali dominated the first edition, they expect other banks to put in more effort next year to make the tournament more competitive.

"Overall, this tournament is important because it has helped harness the inter-bank relationship as it has given our members an opportunity to interact with each other, away from their core business," Umugwaneza added.

In her remarks, Bank of Kigali CEO, Dr. Diane Karusisi, who is also the Chairperson of the Rwanda Bankers Association said, "I congratulate all the teams that participated in this inaugural Inter-Bank tournament, I look forward to a more competitive edition next year."

Dr. Karusisi also won an individual award for the 'Most Active CEO' during the tournament-she participated in the tournament opening mini marathon and has been a consistent cheer leader for BK teams.

The Inter-Bank Games were organized by the Rwanda Bankers Association in partnership with the City of Kigali, National Bank of Rwanda and Ministry of Sports and Culture, under the theme, 'HEALTHY'.

Sunday: Finals

Basketball

BK 53-35 BPR

Volleyball

BK 3-2 Ecobank

Football

BK 5-0 BNR