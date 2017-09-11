Tanzania: MSD's Debt Increases By 12bn/-, Bunge Told

THE Medical Stores Department (MSD)'s total outstanding debt rose to 144bn/- by the end of July, this year, compared to 132bn/- in June, 2016, Parliament was told in Dodoma yesterday.

Initially, the audited debt was 143.4bn/- and the government had already made payments amounting to 12bn/- before a new twist crept in last year, when the government borrowed an additional of 11bn/-.

"The money was spent for special health sector projects," Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Hamis Kigwangalla, said, adding: "The debt did not compromise availability of essential medicines in public hospitals across the country now standing at over 80 per cent."

The government's explanation was prompted by a Special Seats MP, Ms Neema Mgaya. The legislator had asked during the National Assembly's morning session, what the status of the MSD debt was and to what extent the agency had improved services after the debt was settled.

"A special audit is still underway. The initially audited figure is 143.4bn/-," the deputy minister said, pointing out that challenges the state-owned agency were grappling with included limited capital and inadequate facilities to timely distribute medicine.

In 2016, the government contracted a UK-incorporated multinational professional services firm, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, to examine MSD management systems and recommend appropriate measures to improve service provision.

The firm recommended 21 checkpoints and by July, this year, it had implemented some 19 recommendations. According to the government official, the pending recommendations that include improving availability of medicines and clearing the outstanding debt would be executed before June 2019.

Dr Kigwangalla revealed that the ministry had secured financial support from the Global Fund, which would facilitate the procurement of 181 new vehicles to help in the distribution of medicine. The MP was, however, not satisfied with the information from the state and sought an in-depth explanation on how the department had improved access to essential medicines.

The concern was supported by Special Seats MP (CCM), Ms Adijah Nasri. In her reaction, Health Minister, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said there were over 2000 different types of medicine, but the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended 135 as essential ones.

"In addition, there are 30 life serving medicines targeting critical diseases, including malaria, HIV and pregnancy-related complications. Of all these essential medicines, MSD has made available 82 types ... every hospital has the needed medicine," she said.

The minister clarified, however, that the medicines were dispensed freely, saying members of the public must subscribe to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to access the service easily.