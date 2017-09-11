Rwanda: Musanze FC Sign Ghanaian Striker Leslie Lamptey

Azam Rwanda Premier League side, Musanze Football Club, have completed the signing of Ghanaian striker Leslie Lamptey from Ghana second division side Attitude FC, on a two-year contract.

"We need to improve our team's attacking option for next season and signing Lamptey falls in line with the club's ambitions," Musanze FC secretary general, Said Masumbuko told Times Sport on Sunday.

Lamptey becomes the seventh new signing for the Musanze district-based side in preparation for the start of the 2017/18 season on September 29. Musanze FC will begin their league campaign against SC Kiyovu on September 30.

The club's other new signings include; former Mukura Victory Sports goalkeeper Andre Mazimpaka and defenders Philbert Shyaka and Daniel Mwiseneza.

Others are; goalkeeper Abouba Bashunga from Rayon Sports, midfielder Japhet Imurora from Police FC as well as forwards; Suleiman Mudeyi from Gicumbi FC and Franck Barirengako from Muzinga FC of Burundi.

The club has also renewed the contract of team captain Peter Otema and goalie Olivier Ndayisaba.

Musanze FC has also released several players including Mawombe Jeapierre to SC Kiyovu and Omar Rwabugiri, who joined Mukura among others.

Under head coach Sosthene Habimana, Musanze FC finished in sixth place last season with 45 points, but has since lost assistant coach Hamad 'Katauti' Ndikumana to Rayon Sports, where he is the assistant to Olivier Karekezi.