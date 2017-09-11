11 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Musanze FC Sign Ghanaian Striker Leslie Lamptey

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

Azam Rwanda Premier League side, Musanze Football Club, have completed the signing of Ghanaian striker Leslie Lamptey from Ghana second division side Attitude FC, on a two-year contract.

"We need to improve our team's attacking option for next season and signing Lamptey falls in line with the club's ambitions," Musanze FC secretary general, Said Masumbuko told Times Sport on Sunday.

Lamptey becomes the seventh new signing for the Musanze district-based side in preparation for the start of the 2017/18 season on September 29. Musanze FC will begin their league campaign against SC Kiyovu on September 30.

The club's other new signings include; former Mukura Victory Sports goalkeeper Andre Mazimpaka and defenders Philbert Shyaka and Daniel Mwiseneza.

Others are; goalkeeper Abouba Bashunga from Rayon Sports, midfielder Japhet Imurora from Police FC as well as forwards; Suleiman Mudeyi from Gicumbi FC and Franck Barirengako from Muzinga FC of Burundi.

The club has also renewed the contract of team captain Peter Otema and goalie Olivier Ndayisaba.

Musanze FC has also released several players including Mawombe Jeapierre to SC Kiyovu and Omar Rwabugiri, who joined Mukura among others.

Under head coach Sosthene Habimana, Musanze FC finished in sixth place last season with 45 points, but has since lost assistant coach Hamad 'Katauti' Ndikumana to Rayon Sports, where he is the assistant to Olivier Karekezi.

Rwanda

Nothing Worth Having Comes Easy - Kagame

President Paul Kagame has reiterated his call to Rwandans, young and old, to work harder and ensure the nation's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.