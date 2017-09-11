11 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Blood Splatter Expert Expected in Court As Van Breda Trial Resumes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Henri van Breda's murder trial is expected to resume in the Western Cape High Court on Monday with the testimony of a blood spatter analyst who had been booked off sick.

Last month, the State had asked for another postponement as its police expert witness Captain Marius Joubert was ill.

Van Breda's defence lawyer, Pieter Botha, had said that his client was running out of funds and could not afford another postponement.

Van Breda, 22, pleaded not guilty to axing his parents and brother to death, seriously injuring his sister Marli, and defeating the ends of justice.

He alleged that an intruder wearing a balaclava, gloves and dark clothes was behind the attack, and that he had heard other voices of people speaking Afrikaans in their De Zalze Estate home in January 2015.

Van Breda claimed that, after a fight with the axe-wielding intruder who was also armed with a knife, the man had escaped.

But the investigating officer, Sergeant Marlon Appollis, had told the court that no one matching the accused's description of the axe man had ever been found.

He used police informants and media houses without success to try and find the attacker.

Marli van Breda will not testify for the State in her brother's trial.

Just 16 at the time of the attack, she sustained severe head wounds and a severed jugular. She was hospitalised for six weeks and then treated at a rehabilitation centre.

News24

South Africa

'Dlamini-Zuma Cannot Be Reduced to Just the Zuma Family'

It's wrong to reduce presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to just the Zuma family, ANC Secretary General Gwede… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.