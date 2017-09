Two people died after a bus rammed into a lorry on the Narok-Mai Mahiu highway, Nakuru County, on Sunday.

Naivasha OCPD Titus Mathuku said the driver of the Nairobi-bound bus and a female passenger died on the spot, and those injured in the 5am incident were taken to Naivasha hospital.

Mr Mathuku said the trailer-truck had stalled.