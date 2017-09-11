Nigeria: We'll Plunge Nigeria Into Another Recession If... - Militants

Warri — Reformed Niger Delta Avengers in coalition with nine other militant groups, last night, said it was too early for Nigerians to celebrate the Federal Government's claim that the nation had come out of recession, promising to resume attacks that will further deepen the nation's woes if urgent steps were not taken to address issues troubling the Niger Delta.

The militants, who restated their two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to open talks with Pan Niger Delta People's Congress, PNDPC, led by the former National Chairman of the Traditional Rulers of Oil Minerals Producing Communities of Nigeria, TROMPCON, His Majesty Charles Ayemi-Botu, gave conditions to sustain the ceasefire while talks are ongoing.

They also announced the lifting of the suspension placed on Chief Edwin Clark, who leads Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, "Following pleas and persuasion from well-respected traditional rulers and stakeholders of the region.

"Nigerians should not celebrate the Federal Government's claim that the nation had come out recession because it is too early as RNDA in coalition with other militant groups is ready to resume fresh attacks on oil installations across the region in a well-coordinated attack that will further deepen the nation's economic woes judging from the fact that one of the indices used in measuring Nigeria's outage from recession was crude oil," leader of RNDA and Convener of the coalition of militants, self-styled "Major General" Johnmark Ezonbi, said in a statement.

The militants said: "The Federal Government should not take the two weeks ultimatum that is still counting, which we earlier issued to convey a fresh talk with PNDPC, headed by HM Ayemi Botu for granted and should blame itself for any harm done to oil facilities in the Niger Delta at the expiration of the ultimatum."

Ezonbi said, "RNDA in coalition with nine other militants groups, led by Major General Johnmark Ezonbi at a crucial meeting held at the creeks of Benin River expressed its readiness to carry out its threat to bring down crude oil productions to zero level, which accompanied its ultimatum to the Federal Government.