Photo: The Citizen

Tanzanian Opposition Member of Parliament, Tundu Lissu.

Dodoma — THE Police in Dodoma have summoned Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) Secretary General (SG), Dr Vicent Mashinji to appear before the force for questioning.

Apparently, the opposition leader is wanted alongside Tundu Lissu's private driver Mr Adam Simon to help the police with information regarding Thursday attack on Singida-East MP.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander (RPC), SACP Gilles Muroto, said the two can report at Dodoma Police Station or Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in Dar es Salaam. SACP Gilles said at a press conference that police had arrested thirty people who were believed to be involved in various criminal offences.

"We have also seized eight Nissan brand cars since Mr Lissu was attacked by gunmen and seriously injured at Area D in Dodoma municipality."

He explained that the decision to demand the party leader and the driver was for security reasons. "We believe the driver has first hand information since he was the first witness.

According to SACP Gilles, the intensive investigation task is going on all over Dodoma Region amid collaboration with additional team from police headquarters. He urged the public with information to help the police do its job.