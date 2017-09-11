10 September 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Police Force Summons Chadema Sg, Lissu's Driver Over Shooting Incident

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Tanzanian Opposition Member of Parliament, Tundu Lissu.
By Urban Epimark

Dodoma — THE Police in Dodoma have summoned Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) Secretary General (SG), Dr Vicent Mashinji to appear before the force for questioning.

Apparently, the opposition leader is wanted alongside Tundu Lissu's private driver Mr Adam Simon to help the police with information regarding Thursday attack on Singida-East MP.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander (RPC), SACP Gilles Muroto, said the two can report at Dodoma Police Station or Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in Dar es Salaam. SACP Gilles said at a press conference that police had arrested thirty people who were believed to be involved in various criminal offences.

"We have also seized eight Nissan brand cars since Mr Lissu was attacked by gunmen and seriously injured at Area D in Dodoma municipality."

He explained that the decision to demand the party leader and the driver was for security reasons. "We believe the driver has first hand information since he was the first witness.

According to SACP Gilles, the intensive investigation task is going on all over Dodoma Region amid collaboration with additional team from police headquarters. He urged the public with information to help the police do its job.

More on This

Religious Leaders Pray for Lissu's Quick Recovery

The shooting of opposition lawmaker Tundu Lissu took centre stage yesterday with several clergymen leading their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.