Kenya: Odinga Terms Supreme Court Ruling a Blessing

National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga took a swipe at defectors, saying they will regret their decision.

Speaking at Ewuaso Ngiro Market, Narok North, during a rally, Mr Odinga also described Jubilee Party's courting of Nasa members as old-Kanu ways that were defeated in the 2002 General Election.

"Yesterday you saw some people moving to rejoin Jubilee, they have lost direction.

"They will regret their move since the Jubilee bandwagon is doomed to fail. That is not the vehicle to Canaan," he said in the Saturday rally.

ISAAC RUTO

Some of the key Nasa members who have decamped include former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto.

Mr Ruto made the announcement on Friday during a Jubilee campaign rally attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto in Kapkatet, Kericho County.

Mr Ruto was a Nasa co-principal but had been missing from the coalition's activities since his defeat to Dr Joyce Laboso of Jubilee in the August 8 poll.

JUDGES

The Nasa leader said that Jubilee Party was intimidating and harassing people deemed to be their "enemies", particularly after the Supreme Court ordered the repeat poll.

He rebuked the President for attacking Chief Justice David Maraga.

"Uhuru should do the right thing [....] resign, since he did not win the presidential contest.

"Buying individuals and threatening others to impose himself on Kenyans will not work. We want transparency in the electoral process," he said.

IEBC

He emphasised that they do not want the current electoral agency to carry out the rerun.

Mr Odinga, who addressed three political rallies in Narok, said the Supreme Court's ruling is an opportunity to send home the "corrupt and insensitive Jubilee administration", rallying the Maasai leaders to help him achieve "the bigger agenda to liberate the country".

He was accompanied by his co-principal Musalia Mudavadi, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Senators Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay) and Ledima ole Kina (Narok).

Others were former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, MPs Moitalel ole Kenta (Narok North) and Memusi Kanchori (Kajiado Central).

They addressed rallies in Narok Town and Ntulele Market.