Rwanda: World Bank Bids Farewell to Premier Ngirente

The World Bank last week bid farewell to Edouard Ngirente who was recently appointed as the new Prime Minister of Rwanda, leaving the global financial institution where he served as top advisor to the executive director.

According to a statement from the Rwandan Embassy in Washington, in an evening reception hosted by Andrew Bvumbe, the executive director of Africa Group 1 at the World Bank, former colleagues and Rwandan community members met to bid farewell to Dr Ngirente who was also joined by his family.

Bvumbe commented at length on the abilities of Dr Ngirente and wished him well as he embarks on a new journey to serve his country as Prime Minister.

"Dr Edouard is taking a huge salary cut for patriotic reasons, and that is respectable and admirable, though not surprising of him because we know how much he loves his country," Bvumbe said in the statement.

The Rwandan Embassy in Washington D.C. was also represented at the event where first counsellor Lawrence Manzi spoke on behalf of Ambassador Mathilde Mukantabana.

"We trust that the Rt. Hon. Ngirente will surely advance the development agenda currently being upheld by Rwanda, and we trust the eye that picked him as the man who is fit for this position," Manzi said.

In his remarks, Ngirente thanked President Paul Kagame and through him, the people of Rwanda for entrusting in him the responsibility to steer the government.

"I am ready to execute my duties to the best of my capability, albeit, with the support of all stakeholders in Rwanda's development agenda," he said.

The newly appointed Prime Minister, though not the youngest that Rwanda has seen, does bring an element of youthfulness to the cabinet, and many who spoke at the event commented on his dynamic style and his ability to transcend different generations effortlessly when it comes to work.

According to the statement, the event was attended by many who served with Ngirente at the World Bank on various committees.