8 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Arrives in Brazzaville

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Jacob Zuma arrives in Brazzaville, Congo to attend the AU High-Level Committee on Libya.

President Jacob Zuma has this afternoon arrived in Brazzaville, in the Republic of Congo, to attend the African Union High Level Committee on Libya at the Level of Heads of States and Government.

The High Level Committee to be chaired by President Denis Sassou-N'Guesso of the Republic of Congo will, together with Heads of States and Government of Algeria, Egypt, Mauritania, Uganda and South Africa, discuss and review efforts towards finding a lasting solution to the prevailing conflict in Libya.

As a member of the High Level Committee on Libya, South Africa supports all efforts of the African Union aimed at bringing about a peaceful resolution to the Libyan crisis.

President Zuma has said that "South Africa remains ready to assist Libya in Post-Reconstruction and Development efforts and to share our country's experiences in reconciliation, constitution-building and the democratic transformation of the state."

"Furthermore, South Africa reiterates the importance of coordinated and harmonised international engagement in Libya," the President added.

President Zuma is accompanied by the Minister of State Security, Mr David Mahlobo.

The Presidency

South Africa

Blood Splatter Expert Expected in Court as Axe Murder Trial Resumes

Henri van Breda's murder trial is expected to resume in the Western Cape High Court on Monday with the testimony of a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.