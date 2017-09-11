South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Arrives in Brazzaville

press release

President Jacob Zuma arrives in Brazzaville, Congo to attend the AU High-Level Committee on Libya.

President Jacob Zuma has this afternoon arrived in Brazzaville, in the Republic of Congo, to attend the African Union High Level Committee on Libya at the Level of Heads of States and Government.

The High Level Committee to be chaired by President Denis Sassou-N'Guesso of the Republic of Congo will, together with Heads of States and Government of Algeria, Egypt, Mauritania, Uganda and South Africa, discuss and review efforts towards finding a lasting solution to the prevailing conflict in Libya.

As a member of the High Level Committee on Libya, South Africa supports all efforts of the African Union aimed at bringing about a peaceful resolution to the Libyan crisis.

President Zuma has said that "South Africa remains ready to assist Libya in Post-Reconstruction and Development efforts and to share our country's experiences in reconciliation, constitution-building and the democratic transformation of the state."

"Furthermore, South Africa reiterates the importance of coordinated and harmonised international engagement in Libya," the President added.

President Zuma is accompanied by the Minister of State Security, Mr David Mahlobo.

The Presidency