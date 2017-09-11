9 September 2017

Tanzania: Police Arrest Suspects in Conservationist Lotter's Killing

By Maureen Odunga

THE Police Force has arrested suspects involved in the killing of the South African Environmental Conservationist, Wyne Lotter, which occurred last month in the city.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro, also pointed out that some of the deceased's belongings were found along with the vehicle which was used during the incident.

"Investigations into the matter are still going on to ensure that all the suspects are netted for the law to take its course," he said. He observed that when the incident took place, several reports from within and outside the country went viral but eventually the source has been discovered.

"It was discovered that the crime was carried like any other for the suspects though that Lotter had money and wanted to snatch it," he said. Wayne Lotter, 51, was shot last month in Masaki area of the city of Dar es Salaam.

The wildlife conservationist was being driven from the airport to his hotel when his taxi was stopped by another vehicle. Two men, one armed with a gun opened his car door and shot him.

Lotter was a director and co-founder of the PAMS Foundation, an NGO that provides conservation and anti-poaching support to communities and governments in Africa. Since starting the organisation in Tanzania in 2009, he had received numerous death threats relating to his work.

Regarding explosions at a prominent city law firm at IMMMA House, the IGP said the police are still investigating the matter and once they are done, the involved parties will be taken to court.

