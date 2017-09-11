Rwanda: Nothing Worth Having Comes Easy - Kagame

President Paul Kagame has reiterated his call to Rwandans, young and old, to work harder and ensure the nation's achievements in the past two decades are safeguarded and progress maintained.

During a thanksgiving National Prayer Breakfast themed "Instilling Godly Values In Leadership" held at the Kigali Convention Centre, the President particularly reminded those present that success cannot be attained without dedication to the job.

Bringing to mind how the country sank to its lowest during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Kagame emphasised that Rwandans have a responsibility to ensure that the nation never moves backwards.

"We are the ones to carry on with this journey [of nation building], be it the old or the young. Nothing worth having comes easily. It is our responsibility to give the best we can to this nation," Kagame said.

In the past two decades, the country under the leadership of Kagame rose from ashes to reach heights many would not have imagined possible after the devastation it suffered during the Genocide.

Among others, post-Genocide Rwanda has not only improved life expectancy from 51 years, in 2000, to 65 years in 2012, but was last year listed by the World Bank as the second easiest Place to Do Business on the continent.

In 2015, the Gallup Global Emotions Report ranked Rwanda as the safest place to walk at night in Africa, and fifth globally.

That same year, the UN Human Development Index ranked Rwanda as the world's fastest developing country. The country is also ranked as the fourth least corrupt country in Africa, and 44th globally, in the Corruption Perception Index released by Transparency International.

The event, organised by the Rwanda Leaders' Fellowship (RLF), is a prayer meeting that brings together leaders in top positions for fellowship aimed at praying for the national leaders and the nation at large. It usually happens once, early in the year.

According to RLF chairperson Eric Munyemana, Sunday's event, the second this year after the one held in January, was especially for the nation to thank God for the recently concluded peaceful and successful national election in which Rwandans gave President Kagame another seven-year mandate to carry forward the country's development agenda.

Initiated in 1995, the RLF is attended by cabinet members, lawmakers, members of the judiciary, police and military top brass, private sector and civil society, including church leaders.