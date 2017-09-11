South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Commends Progress Registered in Congo Towards the Resolution of Conflict in Libya

press release

President Jacob Zuma has commended the progress registered in the discussions in the Republic of Congo towards the resolution of conflict in Libya.

The President was on a Working Visit to Brazzaville, in the Republic of Congo to attend the 4th meeting of the African Union (AU) High Level Panel on Libya at the level of Heads of States and Government, chaired by President Denis Sassou-N'Guesso of the Republic of Congo.

The meeting considered reports by UN Special Representative, League of the Arab States (LAS), the European Union and of the AU High Level Representative, Former President of Tanzania Mr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete.

The High Level Committee also adopted a Roadmap outlining the activities and timeframes for actions towards the resolution of conflict including an enlarged 5th Meeting of the High Level Committee, the organisation of the Inclusive Inter Libyan Dialogue, the meeting of the High Level Committee before the AU Summit in January next year as well as the installation of the Institutions of the Transition.

President Zuma congratulated President Sassou-N'Guesso on successfully bringing together all the critical warring factions in the Libyan conflict and noted their stronger convergence on the steps that needed to be taken in order to resolve the conflict and bring about peace, democracy and stability in Libya.

"It was the first time that all the opposing players in the conflict came together under one roof in this fashion and I would like to therefore congratulate President Sassou-N'Guesso for convening this meeting successfully," said President Zuma.

The President returned to South Africa this morning, 10 September 2017.

