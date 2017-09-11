Kenya: St George's Girls Students Safe After Night Fire

Students of St George's Girls Secondary School are safe and are being counselled following a Saturday night fire.

The National Disaster Management Unit said that parents who were present at the school were allowed to meet their children to confirm that they are all safe.

"The 12 students who had panicked have been checked and found that they are safe and they are back at the school.

"This was confirmed by a multi-agency meeting that was chaired by Education Principal Secretary [Belio Kipsang] at the school," the agency's Deputy Director and Communication Officer Pius Masai said in a statement Sunday.

NO CASUALTIES

Fire broke out in the kitchen while the students were in their dormitories sleeping.

It has since been contained by firefighters.

"So far no injuries and the cause of the fire is not known. Nairobi County firefighters are putting it out and it is under control," he said in a Saturday statement.

ASSISTANCE

The agency has appealed to the police and the county fire department to conduct speedy investigations.

Mr Masai thanked all who provided assistance during the incident.