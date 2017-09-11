Rwanda: APR, Rayon Win Agaciro Devt Tournament Openers

APR and Rayon Sports begun their campaign for this year's Agaciro Development Fund (AgDF) football tournament title with wins against AS Kigali and Police respectively in opening matches played on Saturday at Amahoro National Stadium.

After signing many players and seen as favourites to win the tournament, AS Kigali were beaten 2-0 in the day's first match thanks to first half goals from forward Maxime Sekamana in the 12th minute and Issa Bigirimana made in the 34th.

Sekamana was picked as man of the match after scoring one and providing an assist for the second goal-he also had four shots on target and two shot off target for the reigning Peace Cup champions.

APR dominated the proceedings and should have won by a more respectable score line had not been for the wastefulness of Sekamana and Bigirimana in-front of AS Kigali goalkeeper, Batte Shamiru.

Eric Nshimiyimana's AS Kigali, had chances of their own through new signings Dominique Savio Nshuti and Ally Niyonzima, who joined the City of Kigali team in big money transfers from Rayon Sports and Mukura respectively.

In the second game, league champions Rayon Sports beat Agaciro tournament title holders Police 1-0, thanks to the lone goal from defender Gabriel Mugabo in the 74th minute with powerful header off Pierrot Kwizera's corner kick.

Rayon Sports dominated the proceedings - Nova Bayama, Kwizera and new signing Caleb Bonfils Bimenyimana, had chances to score but were all denied by substitute keeper Emmanuel Bwanakweli, who replaced the injured Marcel Nzarora.

On Wednesday, APR FC will take on Police while AS Kigali will entertain Rayon Sports, both games will be played at Amahoro Stadium.

The tournament has attracted the top four teams from last season that will play against each other on a round-robin and the team with the most points, will be the champion.

The top team will take a trophy and Rwf3million cash prize, while second team will get Rwf2million and third-placed team will walk away with Rwf1million.

Each team has been given Rwf3million to prepare for the tournament and there will be awards for the best player, top scorer, promising player and best goalkeeper. The tournament rules allow each team to make six substitutes.

Saturday

AS Kigali 0-2 APR FC

Rayon Sports 1-0 Police FC

Sept. 13

APR vs Police

Rayon Sports vs AS Kigali

Sept.16

AS Kigali vs Police

APR vs Rayon Sports