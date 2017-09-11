Photo: Yahudu Kitunzi/Daily Monitor

The Minister of Relief and Disaster Preparedness, Musa Ecweru, with some of the mudslide victims at Lusabe Village, Masaba Sub-county in Sironko District last Friday.

Sironko — A mass grave has been declared at the scene of landslide in Sironko, following government's failure to exhume missing persons buried in the rubble, amid protest from relatives and local leaders.

Mr Musa Ecweru, the State Minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness, said the government abandoned the search because it had proved impossible to dig for bodies in nearly 50 metres of rock rubble.

"We realised it will take longer to get all the bodies out of the rubble and it was increasingly risky for rescuers. Let's have a mass grave for all those who perished in the landslide," Mr Ecweru, said.

At least 10 people were reportedly buried alive after a landslide swept through Bufupa Parish, Masaba Sub-county in Sironko District a week ago.

Ms Grace Namono, who lost a cousin, blamed the government for a half-heated effort in searching for the missing persons.

"They have not been serious from the start. The government left us alone and we used hand hoes to dig [through the rubble], now they are leaving us without finding our relatives," she said.

She said it was shameful that a government can fail to exhume victims of the landslide and prefer to declare the scene a mass grave.

"We don't want a mass grave. We want our relatives recovered," Ms Namono said.

But Mr Ecweru explained that the heavy rain and rock debris have hampered the excavation by the search party.

Mr Ecweru told the bereaved families at Bufupa Primary School that the government has plans of relocating them to safer areas to prevent further disaster.

"The government wants to relocate you to safer areas but you can still use this land for farming," he said.

Mr Ecweru said more than 1,605 families in the area are at risk and should be relocated.

Brig Stephen Oluka, the Head of National Emergency Coordination and Operations Centre in the Office of Prime Minister, said it has become too risky to continue the search.

Mr Charles Mafabi, who lost his siblings in the landslide, said the government should have used all available means, including modern equipment, to retrieve their relatives.

"This is denying us our right to have our relatives given a proper burial," he said.

Ms Margret Wetaka, the Masaba Sub-county chief, said the residents are unhappy that their relatives have been abandoned in the rubble.

But the state minister for environment, Dr Mary Goretti Kitutu, said: "The government responded but nature worked against its attempts to retrieve the deceased.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister is warning of more heavy and dangerous rain, massive floods and landslides in the mountainous areas until December.

Mr Martin Owor, the Commissioner, Disaster Management, advised residents in the mountainous slopes to shift to safer homes of relatives, friends, schools, churches and mosques.