Kenya: Olunga Says He's 'Ready for Business' in La Liga Debut

Having completed a high profile move to La Liga side Girona from China's Zhicheng at the start of this month, Micheal Olunga insists he is "ready to get business straight away" ahead of his potential debut in the Spanish top flight football league on Sunday.

The Kenyan international is in line to be named by coach Pablo Machin in the 18-man squad for his team's clash away to Athletic Blibao at the San Mames.

This selection comes on the back of a best possible start for the reserves last weekend.

The former Gor Mahia forward scored twice in as many minutes during his side's 8-0 thrashing over Ripoll FC in a friendly.

"I want to straight business straight away," the 23-year-old international told the club's official website. "As a player you have to be ready at any time to start playing and I want to impress the many fans that love Girona."

Having contested two rounds of matches since the start of the season, Girona are currently placed fourth on the 20-team Spanish La Liga standings and Olunga, who was voted the best player in the Kenyan Premier League in 2015, is also eyeing history as the first Kenyan to score in the Spanish league.

Meanwhile, the Girona against Bilbao contest is set to be aired live on Supersport from 5pm, and the Pay TV channel's general manager Auka Gacheo hailed the youngster as a player potential of "spicing" up the competition.

"We are happy that one of our own has again been recognized by an international league," Gecheo said.