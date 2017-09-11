11 September 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Grace Fans Violence Against Mugabe's Rivals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — ZIMBABWEAN First Lady, Grace Mugabe, is barring rivals from meeting officials expelled from the party for allegedly planning to topple President Robert Mugabe.

Among those ordered to desist from such meetings is Mugabe's deputy, Emmerson Mnagangwa, who was allegedly poisoned recently as the succession battles in the ruling Zanu-PF intensify.

Addressing thousands at her husband's political rally over weekend in Mashonaland central provincial capital - Bindura, some 200km east of Harare, the first lady challenged Mnangagwa to stop meeting rebels from the party as meeting them was tantamount to plotting a coup against Mugabe.

"If indeed you support my husband, whenever you see suspended Zanu-PF coming to your home, beat them thoroughly," Mrs Mugabe said.

"If you don't assault them, it means you are equally against President Mugabe."

Critics denounced the violent rhetoric, which is characteristic of the first lady lately.

Last month, she assaulted South African beauty queen Gabriella Engels with an electric cable after she found her in the company of her sons Robert Jr (25) and Chatunga Bellarmine (21) at a hotel in Sandton.

She survived prosecution after South Africa granted her immunity.

Zimbabwe

Grace Mugabe Calls for Violence Against Former Zanu-PF Members

Zimbabwe's controversial First Lady Grace Mugabe was at it again when she called for violence against former ruling… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.