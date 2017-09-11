Mozambique: Mozambicans Welcome End of Banditry

Maputo — MOZAMBICANS are eager for a fresh start ahead of October when the country's warring parties are set to sign a permanent peace deal. This will end long running hostilities between the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) and Mozambican National Resistance (RENAMO). RENAMO has been waging terror against citizens in protest of the outcome of the 2014 general election, which it claims was rigged.

Mozambicans who spoke to CAJ News in both the capital Maputo and Beira said the imminent peace deal instilled confidence in the country's economic and political stability. "We are tired of being forced into exile in neighbouring countries due to lack of political will to resolve minor diplomatic misunderstandings,' said Beira-based entrepreneur Diogo Antonio. Maputo businessman, Eduardo Pelembe, said: "I look forward to seeing president Filipe Nyusi and opposition rival Afonso Dhlakama put pen to paper to end the conflict."

The two leaders early this month agreed on a permanent truce. The Renamo leader earlier assured, "In principle, the deal will be in October and not later than November." Nyusi also disclosed his government was committed to lasting peaceful solutions to ensure the country moved forward. Blessed with mineral resources such as oil, gas, coal and diamonds among others, Mozambique was has not fully realising its potentially due to civil wars that have beset the country since independence from Portugal in 1975.