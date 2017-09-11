10 September 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Nyirenda - Zambia Can Now Dream of Russia

Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda says the back-to-back wins over Algeria has edged the Chipolopolo closer to their 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia dream.

The Southern Africans beat Algeria 1-0 away in Constantine on Tuesday, 5 September 2017 to complete a double after a 3-1 win Lusaka four days earlier.

The six points from the two games saw Zambia move within three points of Group B leaders Nigeria, who have amassed ten points from four games.

"We managed to grab the six points .The team has done very well. We are getting closer to the dream," Nyirenda said upon arrival in Lusaka from Constantine on Wednesday afternoon.

The victories served a milestone for the Chipolopolo, who broke their win-less streak against the North Africans in the history of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, having suffered losses in their four previous meetings.

"The North Africans are not an easy side but the boys went on and fought for the six points. We will now focus on Nigeria. They are a good team and will desperately want a win.

"I have a big team that can pick a win and that is what I'm planning for," Nyirenda added.

Victory for Zambia in the Day Five clash against Nigeria away in Uyo will see them join the Super Eagles at the top of Group B on ten points apiece.

The final round of matches scheduled for November will see Zambia host Cameroon, out of contention after bagging just three points from four games. Algeria sit at the bottom with just a point.

