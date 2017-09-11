Rwanda: Gisagara Draw First Blood in Volleyball League Playoff Finals

National volleyball league newcomers Gisagara VC defeated Kirehe VC 3-1 in Game 1 of the best of three league playoff finals played on Saturday at Gisagara Gymnasium.

Fidel Nyirimana's Kirehe started strongly and won the first set 25-23 but Gisagara, under the guidance of Eric Gakwaya, recovered very well to claim the next three sets; 25-19, 25-17 and 25-20.

Game 2 will be played next Saturday at Nyakarambi in Kirehe district where victory for Gisagara, would hand them the title at the first attempt.

"Our aim was to win the game and, I'm happy we have won. We started slowly but we managed to recover but it is not over. We need to prepare and be ready for the second game," coach Gakwaya told reporters after Game 1.

Gisagara dominated the game with strong services, attacks and blocks by Patrick Akamuntu Kavalo, Flavier Ndamukunda and Pierre Marshal Kwizera.

Kirehe lost their libero Theoneste Ntakabero to an elbow injury in the second set. "It was bad luck after losing our libero to injury but we hope to have him back for Game 2," Nyirimana said.

Kirehe reached the finals after defeating IPRC-South 2-1 in the semi-finals, while Gisagara overcame former champions APR, 2-0.

APR beat IPRC-South 3-2 in Game 2 on Saturday to claim third place having won the first match 3-1 last weekend. St Aloys Rwamagana beat Ruhango High School 3-2 to finish the league on third place in women's category.

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) retained the women's league title after defeating APR 2-1 in the best of three playoff finals last weekend and will represent Rwanda in next year Africa Club Championships.

Saturday

Men's final: Game 1

Gisagara 3-1 Kirehe

Third-place: Game 2

IPRC-South 2-3 APR

Women

St Aloys 3- 2 Ruhango