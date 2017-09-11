Kenya: Kazungu Kambi Joins Kenyatta Campaign Wagon

Former Labour Cabinet Secretary Kazungu Kambi will campaign for Uhuru Kenyatta in the presidential election re-run.

Mr Kambi has also been joined by former Kilifi North MP Gideon Mung'aro in rallying voters to support President Kenyatta.

"We decided to come together so that we can support President Kenyatta win a second term," Mr Kambi said at Silver Palm Hotel in Kilifi on Saturday.

VOTERS

They said they met to chart out a campaign strategy.

Mr Mung'aro added that they had brought teams from various political parties together to enable the President get many votes from the county.

"It is not only Kadu Asili but we have also joined forces with Labour Party of Kenya, Maendeleo Chap Chap, Chama Cha Mashinani and Shirikisho.

"These are all parties friendly to Jubilee with only one mission of getting the votes for President Kenyatta," Mr Mung'aro said.

SUPPORTERS

He said door-to-door campaigns will begin on Wednesday at Bamba trading centre in Ganze constituency.

On Friday at Kikambala village, Kilifi South, Jubilee Party supporters assembled to deliberate on campaign tactics.