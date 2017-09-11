Rwanda: Kenya's Manvir Wins 2017 Rwanda Mt. Gorilla Rally

Manvir Baryan has won this year's Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally for his third consecutive victory of the 2017 African Rally Championship (ARC), which all but hands him the continental title.

Manvir, navigated by Drew Sturrock, in their Skoda Fabia R5, dominated the Rwandan rally, which is 6th round on the ARC calendar; setting the fastest times on the opening and final days.

However, the Kenyan driver will has to wait until the final round in Zambia next month where he only needs to finish the race to be crowned African champion in his debut season.

Speaking after the Mt. Gorilla rally in Bugesera on Saturday, Manvir said that, "We're happy to win here but will have to do the Zambia Rally to claim the title regardless of our final position."

"Our closest challenge (Leroy Gomes) has an outside chance of taking it in case we fail to finish in Zambia," he added.

The penultimate round of the ARC series attracted 19 cars out of which only eight machines were eligible for the ARC points.

Zambian Gomes, driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 and navigated by his wife Ursha Gomes, finished in fourth place.

Manvir registered the fastest times in all competitive stages during the two-day rally to finish ahead of former Rwanda national champion Giancarlo Davite in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X.

Last year's winner in Rwanda, Bukera Valery and Khetia Nital, from Burundi, were third, also driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X.

Rwandan's Jean Claude Gakwaya and Jean Claude Mugabo failed to finish the race after crashing their Subaru Impreza in the penultimate stage while in seventh place.

Final standing

1. Manvir Baryan/Drew Sturrock 1h:47:06

2. Giancarlo Davite/Sylvia Vindevogel 1h:51:40

3. Bukera Valery/Khetia Nital 1h:59:02

4. Leroy Gomes/Urshila 1h:55:02

5. Christophe Nizette/Semana Fabrice 02:24:42

ARC Standing

1. Manvir Baryan 90 Pts

2. Leroy Gomes 65 Pts

3. Giancarlo Davite 33 Pts