10 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Eleven Teams Set for African Sitting Volleyball Championships

By Richard Bishumba

Eleven national teams have confirmed to take part in the upcoming African Sitting Volleyball Championships slated for September 13-17 at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

The 4-day continental showpiece will attract seven men's teams and four teams in the women's category.

Hosts Rwanda and pre-tournament favourites, will compete in both categories. Rwanda women's team is ranked first in Africa and 10th globally, while their male counterparts are 5th in Africa and 25th worldwide.

The tournament was initially supposed to be held in May in Kenya but they pulled out citing financial constraints after the government failed to support the country's National Paralympic Committee.

Confirmed teams:

Men: Democratic Republic of Congo, Algeria, Kenya, Morocco, South Africa Egypt and hosts Rwanda

Women: Kenya, Egypt, Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda

