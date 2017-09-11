Rwanda: Afrobasket 2017 - Rwanda Face Cameroon for Place in Quarters

RWANDA will have to beat Cameroon to reach the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIBA African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket) in Tunisia and Senegal.

The two teams face-off in the final Group C game Sunday afternoon in Tunis, kickoff at 2pm Rwanda time.

Rwanda are in a tricky situation to make the last eight after losing 78-60 to hosts Tunisia on Saturday night, while Cameroon defeated debutants Equatorial Guinea 98-53.

Although Rwanda had a number of impressive comebacks in the second and third quarter, it's the hosts who dominated the game for most of the time.

Tunisia won the first quarter 18-12 but Moïse Mutokambali's men took the second narrowly 13-12 before Tunisia returned for the second half with more vigor, claiming the third and fourth quarters, 22-19 and 26-16 respectively.

Tunisia international Mohamed Hadidane scored a game high 20 points while Olivier Shyaka led Rwanda with 17 points. Dan Manzi and Kami Kabange added 13 points and 11 points in that order.

The winner between Rwanda and Cameroon will join group leaders Tunisia in the last eight. Both teams go into today's clash, having won one game against Guinea and lost game against Tunisia.

Tunisia takes on Guinea at 8pm having already qualified for quarter-finals while their opponents stand zero chance after losing their first two games against Rwanda and Cameroon on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Today marks the end of the group stages round both in Senegal and Tunisia. The quarter-finals will played on September 14, semi-finals the next day while the final is scheduled for September 16. All knock-out games will be hosted in Tunisia.

Today

Group C

Rwanda vs Cameroon - 2pm

Tunisia vs Guinea - 7pm

Saturday: Group A

Ivory Coast 60-81 DR Congo

Mali 67-90 Nigeria

Group B

Uganda 54-57 Central Africa

Morocco 60-54 Angola

Group C

Cameroon 96-53 Guinea

Tunisia 78-60 Rwanda

Group D

South Africa 61-67 Mozambique

Egypt 52-87 Senegal