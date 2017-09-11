Uganda: Leaders Want School Head Sacked Over Misconduct

Lyantonde — Lyantonde District authorities have asked the Permanent Secretary of ministry of Education to reign in on Kashagama Secondary School head teacher over alleged gross misconduct.

The District Education Officer, Mr Medard Byarugaba, alleged that Mr Rogers Mugabi attacked him in company of the Resident District Commissioner, Mr Suleiman Tiguragara, while on a routine supervision.

"I went to visit some schools as part of my routine supervision work and branched off to Kashagama Secondary School. I found a team from the Education Service Commission yet the district leaders had not been informed," Mr Byarugaba said last week.

Mr Byarugaba said he later developed interest in meeting the officials after learning that they had come to conduct interviews for teachers at the school but the team left shortly for another district to carry out the same exercise.

Upon which he (Mr Byarugaba) requested Mr Mugabi to gather his staff so that he could address them. "After gathering the teachers, Mr Mugabi asked me to leave the school premises claiming my visit was not official which I declined since he was under my direct supervision. The teachers started yelling and shouting at me claiming that I was not their employer and could not address them," Mr Byarugaba claimed in an interview with the Daily Monitor.

The teachers reportedly ran out of the hall and attacked his driver whom they tried to assault but escaped and abandoned the vehicle.

Mr Byarugaba said the teachers later started assaulting him.

The case

When contacted, Mr Tiguragara, said a case of assault had been opened against Mr Mugabi.

But Mr Mugabi refuted the allegations saying: "I could not assault my boss but sending him away was the right thing I could do because his intention was to disrupt the interviews."