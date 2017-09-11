10 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Commends AU Discussion On Libyan Conflict

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Jacob Zuma has commended African Union (AU) talks on the conflict in Libya, his office said on Sunday.

"It was the first time that all the opposing players in the conflict came together under one roof in this fashion and I would like to therefore congratulate President [Denis] Sassou-N'Guesso for convening this meeting successfully," said President Zuma in a statement.

The talks, convened by the AU's high level panel on Libya, were held in Brazzaville, in the Republic of Congo and chaired by its president.

Reports by the UN special representative, League of the Arab States, the European Union and the AU High level representative were all considered.

"The High Level Committee also adopted a Roadmap outlining the activities and timeframes for actions towards the resolution of conflict," presidency spokesperson Dr Bongani Ngqulunga said further.

These include a further meeting of the committee, organising an inter-Libya dialogue and the installation of "institutions of the transition".

Zuma noted that at the meeting there was "stronger convergence on the steps that needed to be taken in order to resolve the conflict and bring about peace, democracy and stability in Libya," said Ngqulunga.

The President returned to South Africa on Sunday morning.

Source: News24

South Africa

Blood Splatter Expert Expected in Court as Axe Murder Trial Resumes

Henri van Breda's murder trial is expected to resume in the Western Cape High Court on Monday with the testimony of a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.